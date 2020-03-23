Entertainment News
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!

Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)

A little over 2 weeks ago Maren Morris performed here in Houston on our Rodeo Star Stage and referenced many times that she could quite possibly give birth on stage since she was full term. Thankfully, that didn’t happen and her new little bundle of joy made his entrance into our world today!

 

Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕

Hayes Andrew Hurd is Maren’s first born child with her husband Ryan Hurd, who is also a country music singer. The two have been married since March 2018.

