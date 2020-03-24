Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want” In The Middle Of Nowhere!

Even though Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” has blown up on Tik Tok, I found out about it from watching “High School Musical: The Musical The Series” on my Disney+ app. If you are a fan of the original film, you’ll enjoy this fresh new spin. Take a look at the trailer:

“All I Want” was one the songs from the series and it tied into the plot so well. All of the kids on this show are super talented.

I’m excited for Season 2! The students at East High will be presenting Disney’s Beauty & The Beast! It should be goooood.

