Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A "Lifetime" [LISTEN]

Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Will Gittens has one of the most soothing and smoothest voices in the music industry. I’ve been friends with him when he had like 2,000 followers on Instagram; now he has over 180K. The man’s got chops. He can play the guitar, he’s a dope writer and has some of the best covers on the internet. He’ll be joining me on Instagram Live to perform at 92.1’s free virtual concert this Wednesday, March 25 at 8PM.

I can almost guarantee that “Lifetime” is one of the songs he’s going to be singing. Check it out:

guitar , Lifetime , Will Gittens , YouTube

