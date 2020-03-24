H-Town
HomeH-Town

Harris County Issues Stay At Home-Work Safe Order

Houston Downtown Aerial at Sunset, Angled View with Highway

Source: Davel5957 / Getty

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago officially issued a stay at home order on Tuesday, closing businesses and restricting movement for citizens in Harris County. The order is to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24 and expire on April 3.

Essential businesses include grocery stores and pharmacies. Churches will be limited to online-only services while parks will remain open, except for highly populated areas such as playgrounds and basketball courts.

The order is the strictest yet from Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner, a week after they closed bars and clubs and ordered restaurants to do take out only options.  Calling this a public health crisis, Turner urged that this was a public health crisis that must be taken seriously.

RELATED: Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

RELATED: 10 Celebs Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied During #Coronavirus Social Distancing

This is a developing story.

Harris County Issues Stay At Home-Work Safe Order  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 11 hours ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 14 hours ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 17 hours ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 17 hours ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 2 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 4 days ago
03.23.20
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close