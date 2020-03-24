Big Al’s Plane Hookup Story

What are your fav snack foods while in quarantine? And we asked the answer… but we didn’t expect to get this response! Big Al decided to deliver one epic story about how he wound up meeting a woman on a plane headed to Cancun while he was headed to Playa Del Carmen and the two had a whole makeout session! “By the time we landed … I didn’t know how this happened.”

A wild Tuesday morning story for sure!

