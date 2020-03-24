Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Big Al’s Plane Hookup Story

Plane

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

What are your fav snack foods while in quarantine? And we asked the answer… but we didn’t expect to get this response! Big Al decided to deliver one epic story about how he wound up meeting a woman on a plane headed to Cancun while he was headed to Playa Del Carmen and the two had a whole makeout session! “By the time we landed … I didn’t know how this happened.”

A wild Tuesday morning story for sure!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al Has An Oopsie Moment On KiddTV [LISTEN]

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Husband Says He Wants Out

big al

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 14 hours ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 17 hours ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 20 hours ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 20 hours ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 3 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 4 days ago
03.23.20
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close