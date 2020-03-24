Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
How To Deal With Teenagers During The Coronavirus

Chores

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

You know what’s worse than dealing with teenagers? Dealing with teenagers in quarantine!! How are you handling it? And are you paying for chores or are they expected to just pitch in? Or have they decided to skip out altogether and just make TikTok videos to pass the time? We need answers for this!

