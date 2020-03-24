Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
J-Si’s Prank War With The Wife Got Him “The Look”

J-Si Concert

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Passing the time during the age of social distancing and more has caused for some rather interesting moments in J-Si’s house. A birthday party, the best gift ever – you name it. Well, he decided to take it up a notch in killing boredom and time by kicking off a prank war! Only problem is, wife Kinsey wasn’t feeling it one bit!

Check out her reaction to everything below.

