J-Si’s Prank War With The Wife Got Him “The Look”

Passing the time during the age of social distancing and more has caused for some rather interesting moments in J-Si’s house. A birthday party, the best gift ever – you name it. Well, he decided to take it up a notch in killing boredom and time by kicking off a prank war! Only problem is, wife Kinsey wasn’t feeling it one bit!

Check out her reaction to everything below.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-SI’s Best Present Ever

RELATED: Big Al’s Plane Hookup Story

RELATED: How To Deal With Teenagers During The Coronavirus

Also On Radio Now 92.1: