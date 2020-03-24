Social distancing is a thing now and we’re wondering how you’ve been handling it. Whether it be giving more time to hobbies and things you’ve put off, catching up on shows or just spending time with your family, we’re curious on how you’re dealing with the various orders of staying at home and keeping your distance.

We’ve seen some pretty fascinating things come out of this from virtual parties, the true definition of “this could have been in an email” meetings and more! Let us know with our survey below.



Survey: How Are You Social Distancing During The Coronavirus? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By Brandon Caldwell , Radio Staff Posted 1 hour ago

