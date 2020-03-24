Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus

If you were looking forward to the release of Lady Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, well you can cross that off your list as well thanks to the coronavirus.

Lady Gaga announced on her Twitter today, that with everything going on in the world right now it just doesn’t seem like the right time to drop an album.

She also announced that she had some surprises up her sleeve, like a secret Coachella performance and then announced she will be going on tour this summer so at least all of us little monsters have something to look forward too!

For now, I’ll just play Stupid Love on repeat and dance the stress away.

via Buzzfeed

