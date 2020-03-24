[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Slim Thug announced on Instagram today that his just got test results back and he has tested positive for Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram Just found out I got Corona virus A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

He took all the precautions, wore gloves, a mask and picked up food in his car and STILL caught the virus. Thankfully he is feeling better now, and hopefully his words of encouragement make you think twice about leaving your house during this difficult time.

Whatever you need, it can wait. Stay home. Save lives. We’ll get through this soon enough.

