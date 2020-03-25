Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine Content! [VIDEO]

I didn’t realize how dope Harry Styles was. I never got into the whole One Direction vibe. It wasn’t until I saw Harry’s flirty interaction with Kendall Jenner on ‘The Late Late Show’s’ Spill Your Guts that made me a fan of his. They make such a cute couple. It’s dope that they are still able to be friends.

Recently, Harry performed for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert and didn’t disappoint. There’s something so soothing about someone sitting, playing the guitar and singing full out. Get into the vibes right here:

