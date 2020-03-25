Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
The King Of: KKMS vs. Halsey Edition

KKMS - Beg To Differ

Source: Kidd Nation / Kidd Nation

Halsey was on Ellen recently and played a game very similar to The King Of game on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, so the hosts aka the Kings of “The King Of” tried to see if they could beat her at the game! Turns out not everyone is good under pressure! Play along and get your box set HERE!

