Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Ana’s Mid Week Update: Quarantine Diaries

Ana's Midweek Update

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

This quarantine has us going crazy, to the point where we’re literally rationing all of our goods and items. And what’s the first thing that usually goes? You guessed it: food! On day one of self-quarantine, Ana from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show ate all her quarantine snacks. Hear her life update from the last week in her Quarantine Diaries!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Ana’s Road Trip With Her Boyfriend During The Coronavirus

RELATED: The King Of: KKMS vs. Halsey Edition

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: I Can’t Quarantine With Him!

ana's midweek update

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine…
 18 hours ago
03.24.20
Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Slim Thug
[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For…
 24 hours ago
03.24.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 4 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 5 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 5 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 5 days ago
03.23.20
Photos
Close