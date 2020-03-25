Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Slim Thug - Boss Life Ball 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Grundy Wiley / Radio One Houston

When Slim Thug made the announcement on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, everybody woke up a bit. It’s usually not until somebody you feel is close to you is dealing with something that your own alarm goes off. Slim had to break it to people that he did in fact have COVID-19 and even took video of him visiting his personal doctor on Monday.

Good Morning H-Town checked in with the Nawfside Boss and he broke down everything to us about how he was tested and more.

“I got tested on Monday and got my results back on Tuesday,” Slim said. “I think because I had access to my personal doctor and the only way they let me take the test is because I said I had symptoms. You gotta have shortness of breath and your fever gotta be high. If you’re young, they’re just gonna tell you to stay at home and sit this out because they don’t want to waste tests.”

Slim did say he went to the rodeo around the 28th and the barbershop but all of his other travels have been to the grocery store and the house. As far as the rumor goes that celebs are being paid to tell people they have the virus, Slim put that to bed as well.

“On my kids, nobody has paid me to do this. That’s goofy,” he said. “I see a lot of people saying that and it’s dumb. I don’t get it, why would I get paid for this?”

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Slim Thug Shares Video Of Him Getting Coronavirus Test “For The Dumb Non-Believers” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Yella Fella &amp; Slim Thug Drop “We Pull Out In Houston” Video [WATCH]

Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Slim Thug

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine…
 18 hours ago
03.24.20
Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Slim Thug
[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For…
 24 hours ago
03.24.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 4 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 5 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 5 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 5 days ago
03.23.20
Photos
Close