Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber - Changes Cover

Source: Def Jam Records / Def Jam Records

Me and Will Gittens have been cool for atleast 5 years. Homie’s got talent. I believed in him before his 180,000 instagram fans even knew who he was. I’m proud of the artist he has become. Will has one of the best voices on the planet. He is truly talented. He has a knack for taking popular songs and making them sound better than the original. That’s very difficult to do. Check out one of his recent covers of “Intentions” by Justin Bieber:

Another thing that’s hard for cover artists to do is to break into their own music, but Will has no problem doing that as well. “Lifetime” is one of the best love songs of 2020 so far.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos

changes , Intentions , justin bieber , Will Gittens

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith…
 1 hour ago
03.25.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin…
 2 hours ago
03.25.20
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Slim Thug
[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 4 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 5 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close