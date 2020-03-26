Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” [VIDEO]

Me and Will Gittens have been cool for atleast 5 years. Homie’s got talent. I believed in him before his 180,000 instagram fans even knew who he was. I’m proud of the artist he has become. Will has one of the best voices on the planet. He is truly talented. He has a knack for taking popular songs and making them sound better than the original. That’s very difficult to do. Check out one of his recent covers of “Intentions” by Justin Bieber:

Another thing that’s hard for cover artists to do is to break into their own music, but Will has no problem doing that as well. “Lifetime” is one of the best love songs of 2020 so far.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram