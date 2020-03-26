Entertainment News
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith Movies In New Video

Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

I know this is going to be a very risky comment, but this is probably going to be THEE BEST music video of 2020! Joyner Lucas never disappoints. He transformed into a lot of the iconic roles that Will Smith has played over the years, In a couple of scenes, I thought Joyner really was Big Willie! Job well done to the crew that helped put this masterpiece together. It’s truly remarkable. See for yourself:

Joyner continues to put in extra effort to make this music game fun again. Hopefully he makes his way to Houston after this coronavirus craziness so we can link up.

