Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in a Parking Lot

This is social distancing done right. On Monday, Chrissy Teigen made a plea on twitter for some romaine lettuce. She made the proposition, “I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business” Obviously hundreds of people replied hoping to be apart of such an epic exchange. She ultimately ended up choosing to accept the lettuce from YouTuber Chris Klemens. Here is a thread of what that exchange looked like:

Chris also documented it on Instagram:

Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in a Parking Lot  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
