Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy

Selena Gomez

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Selena Gomez has a new family member.  A puppy!  What better way to keep yourself busy and entertained during social distancing?!  She made the announcement via an Instagram live video.

Selena said, “I would like to introduce a new family member, Daisy.” She then went on to say that her other dog Winnie and the new pup are getting along very well.  With the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters are in need of fosters.  Selena said, “I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place, but I couldn’t help it.”  She continued, “I have to keep her.”  Check out her Instagram live video below to see Daisy!

RELATED: PICS: Bazzi, Cami Mendes, & More Encourage Fans To Foster Dogs During COVID-19 Outbreak

Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things With Peter

WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy  was originally published on radionowindy.com

selena gomez

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in…
 16 hours ago
03.26.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy
 17 hours ago
03.26.20
Demi Lovato’s New Man!
 23 hours ago
03.26.20
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Slim Thug
[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 3 days ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 3 days ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 3 days ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 3 days ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 5 days ago
03.22.20
Photos
Close