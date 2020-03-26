Selena Gomez has a new family member. A puppy! What better way to keep yourself busy and entertained during social distancing?! She made the announcement via an Instagram live video.

Selena said, “I would like to introduce a new family member, Daisy.” She then went on to say that her other dog Winnie and the new pup are getting along very well. With the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters are in need of fosters. Selena said, “I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place, but I couldn’t help it.” She continued, “I have to keep her.” Check out her Instagram live video below to see Daisy!

RELATED: PICS: Bazzi, Cami Mendes, & More Encourage Fans To Foster Dogs During COVID-19 Outbreak

Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things With Peter

WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 17 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: