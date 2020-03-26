Breland Breaks Down How He’s Social Distancing, TikTok Love, Playlist Faves & More [EXCLUSIVE]

When the coronavirus changes ALL of your plans, you make due, right? Breland was supposed to be in Houston for our Spring Fest concert but thanks to The Rona, it got canceled. Luckily because there’s technology, we got to speak with him with Instagram Live! Although Breland lives in Atlanta, he’s back in New Jersey with his parents self-quarantining with them while the world decides to sort itself out.

Watch our full interview below where we discuss “My Truck,” songs he’d write for other artists, what snacks he’d keep with him if he ever had to do this again, what’s on his playlist, why he loves TikTok and more!

RELATED: Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video [WATCH]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: