Dr. Drew Talks Coronavirus: “Don’t Panic!” [AUDIO]

All of the news surrounding the coronavirus has people worried and to a certain degree – in a good way. Everyone wants up to the minute information, what’s happening in regards to slowing the curve and so on. Well, The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show decided to go straight to the source and talk with an actual medical professional: Dr. Drew! What does Dr. Drew tell us after we ask questions about the virus and stopping the spread? Listen and find out!

CORONAVIRUS

3/26 Latest News & Info

