Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

Terry Crews

Source: KiddNation / other

With everyone under personal quarantine, we figure it would be best to hear from some of Hollywood’s brightest on how they’re dealing with it. Case in point, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews! He calls the show and gives us an update on his personal quarantine… Plus, what’s it like to work with Andy Samberg? And he tells us about his new movie, The Willoughbys!

Plus, check out the trailers below!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Dr. Drew Talks Coronavirus: “Don’t Panic!” [AUDIO]

RELATED: ‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Still Watch Netflix WITH Your Friends

terry crews

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in…
 16 hours ago
03.26.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy
 17 hours ago
03.26.20
Demi Lovato’s New Man!
 23 hours ago
03.26.20
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Slim Thug
[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 3 days ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 3 days ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 3 days ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 3 days ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 5 days ago
03.22.20
Photos
Close