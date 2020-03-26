Astros Opening Day Postponed But You Can Still Celebrate At Home

The Houston Astros Opening Day is just one big event we were all looking forward to that had to get postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new official opening day is set to be in two weeks, but the team is already gearing us up for a new season!

Check out this encouraging video they posted for fans today!

They also shared some wallpapers so you can get in the spirit!

Tomorrow we will celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome ⚾️ Today, we wanted to share some wallpapers of our home! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/dbVuSwUIUH — Houston Astros (@astros) March 25, 2020

Also, if you want to win some cool prizes, check back to their Twitter throughout the day!

All day long we’ll be giving away special items! Tune in on the hour, every hour, and RETWEET to win! #OpeningDayAtHome #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/WMius6USOF — Houston Astros (@astros) March 26, 2020

