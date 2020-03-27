Entertainment News
Laryss Is Giving High Fashion Vibes In “Look Up” Music Video!

LaRyss

Source: Christian Peña / Christian Peña

I’m a big fan of Houston’s own Laryss. She has the look and the voice to to take over the world. Not to mention… her personality is A1! Laryss is the true definition of beauty and brains. She headlined Radio Now 92.1’s virtual concert on IG Live (that I hosted) early tonight and told me about her new single called “Look Up.” Check out the official music video for it here:

There’s also an acoustic version of this song where she merges it with Brian McKnight’s “Anytime.” Listen to it here:

 

