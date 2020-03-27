ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus

I’m so glad that my homie Chauncy Glover of ABC13 is getting better. He has been one of the latest public figures to announce that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here’s his announcement via his Facebook page:

“For days I anchored the news telling viewers about Coronavirus, also known as Covid19. I talked about new cases and gave viewers detailed info on how to stay safe. Last week I had to take my own advice after waking up in the middle of the night disoriented, in a horrible sweat. I had a tightening in my chest, was hot with a temp of 101 and had horrible body aches. I called my doctor. I did a virtual visit with a specialist. That doctor referred me to get tested for Covid19. I self quarantined as I awaited my results. A week later, I got the call saying I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I’m now home recovering. Thankfully, I’m feeling better, and through the worst part. I’m so blessed. God was with me. He always is! Please take this seriously friends. Stay home, take care of yourselves and if you’re showing symptoms—CALL YOUR DOCTOR IMMEDIATELY.

Love y’all. “

