Miley Cyrus Was Inspired By Another Disney Star to Audition for Hannah Montana

If you don’t know about Miley Cyrus’ daily Instagram Live show, “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” by now you totally should! She describes the focus of the show as “staying LIT with love during dark times”. All episodes feature special guests like Demi Lovato and Emily Osment. Today Miley talked with Reese Witherspoon, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa. She was then joined by Hilary Duff who we found out was Miley’s inspiration for auditioning for Hannah Montana. Miley revealed to the Lizzie McGuire star, “The only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did. And so really, I don’t think I gave a sh*t about being an actress or a singer.” She added, “I just wanted to copy you no matter what. So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me.” Hilary thanked Miley back by saying, “Just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us—and you continue to be.”

