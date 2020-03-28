Make to Give [How You Can Sew Facemasks for Medical Personnel]

Normally the gowns and masks healthcare professionals use are worn once and disposed of for sanitary reasons. Medical personnel are now expected to reuse their personal protective equipment in an effort to ration supplies. As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Jo-Ann Fabric is stepping up to support those on the frontlines, with their Make to Give initiative. The website instructs you to find a store that is offering free supplies to sew masks in order to donate to American hospitals. As we’re urged to continue social distancing it’s never been a better time to pick up a needle and thread.

