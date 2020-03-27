Roman Reigns Removes Himself From Wrestlemania Match

We already knew this year’s Wrestlemania was going to be a weird one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it keeps getting more and more disappointing. We have now learned that Roman Reigns will no longer have his match against Goldberg. As disappointing as that may be for some fans, it’s definitely the best decision for Reigns. Reigns took himself out of the match because he didn’t feel comfortable performing due to having battled leukemia multiple times, leaving him immunocompromised.

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

Apparently Wrestlemania has already been taped, since it’s taking place at the performance center with no fans. It’s rumored that Braun Strowman has replaced “The Big Dog” in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg. Wrestlemania is slated to air Sunday, April 5th.

