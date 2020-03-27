Entertainment News
Roman Reigns Removes Himself From Wrestlemania Match

WWE SummerSlam 2015

We already knew this year’s Wrestlemania was going to be a weird one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it keeps getting more and more disappointing.  We have now learned that Roman Reigns will no longer have his match against Goldberg.  As disappointing as that may be for some fans, it’s definitely the best decision for Reigns.  Reigns took himself out of the match because he didn’t feel comfortable performing due to having battled leukemia multiple times, leaving him immunocompromised.

Apparently Wrestlemania has already been taped, since it’s taking place at the performance center with no fans.  It’s rumored that Braun Strowman has replaced “The Big Dog” in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg.  Wrestlemania is slated to air Sunday, April 5th.

