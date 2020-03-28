Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things” From Her Bedroom! [VIDEO]

Jojo

Source: Atlantic Records

It’s so weird that we’ve gotten to the point where artists are forced to do virtual concerts from the place they are quarantined at. I don’t like det! (Yung Miami voice)

Doing shows from the crib is cool for the moment, but there’s nothing like being able to touch your fans in person. There’s a much deeper connection. I’m surprised that JoJo is performing “Small Things” before it even dropped. That’s a risky thing for an artist to do. The song has to be pretty incredible and something that listeners will gravitate towards without a shadow of a doubt; which it is!!!

Watch her sing it along with other songs on ‘MTV Unplugged at Home.’

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos

Good To Know , jojo , man , MTV Unplugged , Small Things , Too Little Too Late

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jojo
JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things”…
 2 hours ago
03.27.20
Coronavirus breaking news
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 23 hours ago
03.26.20
LaRyss
Laryss Is Giving High Fashion Vibes In “Look…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Miley Cyrus Was Inspired By Another Disney Star…
 1 day ago
03.27.20
Twitter Instagram Photo
Music As Medicine: Doctors Sing “Imagine” To Spread…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith…
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin…
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy
 2 days ago
03.26.20
Demi Lovato’s New Man!
 2 days ago
03.26.20
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk Concert Is Quality Quarantine…
 3 days ago
03.24.20
Skyline Of Houston Texas From Modern Chrome Curved Bars On Post Oak Blvd Showing New Building.
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 3 days ago
03.24.20
Slim Thug
[VIDEO] Houston’s Own Slim Thug Tests Positive For…
 3 days ago
03.24.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus
 3 days ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close