JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things” From Her Bedroom! [VIDEO]

It’s so weird that we’ve gotten to the point where artists are forced to do virtual concerts from the place they are quarantined at. I don’t like det! (Yung Miami voice)

Doing shows from the crib is cool for the moment, but there’s nothing like being able to touch your fans in person. There’s a much deeper connection. I’m surprised that JoJo is performing “Small Things” before it even dropped. That’s a risky thing for an artist to do. The song has to be pretty incredible and something that listeners will gravitate towards without a shadow of a doubt; which it is!!!

Watch her sing it along with other songs on ‘MTV Unplugged at Home.’

