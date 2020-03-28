Uncategorized
OZARK. IS. BACK! [WATCH]

If you’ve never heard of Netflix’s Ozark before I am so jealous of you. The series follows a family who suddenly have to uproot their lives due to a money laundering deal gone wrong. Jason Bateman leads the cast but Julia Garner (Ruth) is the real star. The writing and acting is impeccable too!

 

You can watch the trailer for Season 3 (above) but definitely start at the beginning! It will give you something to do for at least …. three days? Give it a chance and let me know what you think. I PROMISE you its better than Tiger King.

