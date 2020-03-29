Kourtney QUITS Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

There are only a few reality TV shows I will allow to rot my brain and Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of them. In a surprising (or not so suprising) move, Kourtney confirmed to fans on Twitter she has finally quit the show for good. Kim did not address Kourtney’s decision to leave KUWTK while live tweeting the Season 18 Premiere. The dedicated mother and Poosh creator appears to have doubled down on her decision following up with an Instagram post explaining her decision. Now that there’s one less Kardashian to keep up with, I wonder if Kim would let me apply for Kourtney’s spot on the show? It would be a dream job. Hire me, Kris Jenner!
I did. Bye. https://t.co/xIMBK8egDJ
— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020
The season premier of season 18 airs tonight on E! These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens. I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness! 🙏🏼✨