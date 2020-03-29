Kourtney QUITS Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

There are only a few reality TV shows I will allow to rot my brain and Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of them. In a surprising (or not so suprising) move, Kourtney confirmed to fans on Twitter she has finally quit the show for good. Kim did not address Kourtney’s decision to leave KUWTK while live tweeting the Season 18 Premiere. The dedicated mother and Poosh creator appears to have doubled down on her decision following up with an Instagram post explaining her decision. Now that there’s one less Kardashian to keep up with, I wonder if Kim would let me apply for Kourtney’s spot on the show? It would be a dream job. Hire me, Kris Jenner!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: