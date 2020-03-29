This Instagram Account Will Make You Smile

If you enjoy photos of dogs you are going to love Boobie_Billie. I stumbled across the account last night after hours of endless scrolling because, what else is there to do? So, if you need some cute pictures of a chihuahua to lift you up, consider following this cute little dog on Instagram. If these silly outfits and micro purses don’t make you smile I don’t know what will.

View this post on Instagram Call your grandma ☎️ A post shared by Boobie (@boobie_billie) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

If you’re more of a cat lady person? Here’s a delightful cat account instead. You’re welcome.

View this post on Instagram She knows what you did. A post shared by Smoothie the Cat (@smoothiethecat) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:30am PST

