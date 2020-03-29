This Instagram Account Will Make You Smile

If you enjoy photos of dogs you are going to love Boobie_Billie. I stumbled across the account last night after hours of endless scrolling because, what else is there to do? So, if you need some cute pictures of a chihuahua to lift you up, consider following this cute little dog on Instagram. If these silly outfits and micro purses don’t make you smile I don’t know what will.
If you’re more of a cat
lady person? Here’s a delightful cat account instead. You’re welcome.
