How Kellie & Her Husband Had A Quarantine Date Night

Quarantine Date Night

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

How can you keep things honest with your partner with both of you having to stay at home? Kellie is keeping it real in quarantine, and going to spice it up with a date night! Yes, a real date night! Plus, how often are you FaceTiming and gathering on Houseparty with your friends?

