J-Si Shares His Quarantine Confession

J-Si B-Day Recap

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show has been revealing their quarantine confessions and the answers have been absolutely wild. Well, now it’s J-Si’s turn to spill the beans on what’s been going on with him and his family! What has J-Si been doing in quarantine? It’s Kinsey’s turn to call out J-Si for his quarantine behavior!

