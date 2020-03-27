Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Feel Good Friday’s: How One Kidd Nation Member Went ALL IN For Graduation

Feel Good Friday - Graduation

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

It’s Feel Good Fridays and what better way to close out this rather interesting week with some news! Courtney is a KiddNation member who decided to bet it all by doing her final assignment on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show for her Master’s Program!

Hear how it went! Plus, don’t miss hearing Big Al’s commencement speech below.

