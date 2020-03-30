Seriously, if you haven’t watched Tiger King on Netflix yet…WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! It’s packed full of drama and entertainment. Little did we know, we’ve all seen Doc Antle well before this docu-seris. Remember Britney Spears’ ICONIC 2001 VMA performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U?” Yeah, that was Doc in the cage wrangling a tiger! Check it out below for a little refresher.

Am I the only one who finds it ironic that Doc was a part of this specific performance? I mean, he DOES have relationships with multiple women that are working for him. YIKES! Anyhow, twitter has also dug up pictures that appear to show Britney sitting next to Carole Baskin. WHAT?!

can we talk about how carole baskin was sitting next to britney spears at the 2002 VMAs pic.twitter.com/JYYk7G0let — 💎 (@heidiwood_) March 30, 2020

Can we talk about how Carole Baskin was sitting next to Britney Spears at the 2001 VMAs and the tiger used in the Slave 4 U performance was Doc Antle’s? pic.twitter.com/6jvCzdrO3V — Ben Friend (@FAKEBESTFRIEND) March 30, 2020

Britney, do you also know Joe Exotic? WE NEED ANSWERS!

Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc Antle Have Ties To Britney Spears? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 5 hours ago

