Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Big Al’s Karaoke Night

Big Al's Karaoke

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Some things the quarantine just can’t stop, even with social distancing becoming more and more normal as the weeks go by. Take Big Al for example. You can take Big Al away from the karaoke bar, but you can’t take the karaoke away from Big Al! Big Al can’t stay off the mic for long… He can still karaoke while in quarantine! Hear about his at-home karaoke performance for his neighbors!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al’s Plane Hookup Story

RELATED: Big Al Has An Oopsie Moment On KiddTV [LISTEN]

big al , Karaoke

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Baby Shark
[LISTEN] Baby Shark – The “Wash Your Hands”…
 29 mins ago
03.30.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your…
 2 hours ago
03.30.20
Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc…
 5 hours ago
03.30.20
Jojo
JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things”…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 days ago
03.28.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 3 days ago
03.30.20
Roman Reigns Removes Himself From Wrestlemania Match
 3 days ago
03.28.20
Coronavirus breaking news
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.26.20
LaRyss
Laryss Is Giving High Fashion Vibes In “Look…
 4 days ago
03.26.20
Miley Cyrus Was Inspired By Another Disney Star…
 4 days ago
03.27.20
Twitter Instagram Photo
Music As Medicine: Doctors Sing “Imagine” To Spread…
 4 days ago
03.26.20
Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith…
 5 days ago
03.25.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin…
 5 days ago
03.25.20
Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in…
 5 days ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close