Big Al’s Karaoke Night

Some things the quarantine just can’t stop, even with social distancing becoming more and more normal as the weeks go by. Take Big Al for example. You can take Big Al away from the karaoke bar, but you can’t take the karaoke away from Big Al! Big Al can’t stay off the mic for long… He can still karaoke while in quarantine! Hear about his at-home karaoke performance for his neighbors!

