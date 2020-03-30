James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your Faves

Since we can’t leave our houses to see them in concert any time soon, James Corden is bringing them to us right in our living rooms!

Tonight on CBS, he will host Homefest during The Late Late Show from the comfort of his home as well. Our favorite artists from all over the world will be joining in from their living rooms too – Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, BTS, John Legend, and Andrea Bocelli.

The special will also encourage viewers to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children.

Why am I so excited to see what their living rooms look like?

via USA Today

