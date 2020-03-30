Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your Faves

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Since we can’t leave our houses to see them in concert any time soon, James Corden is bringing them to us right in our living rooms!

Tonight on CBS, he will host Homefest during The Late Late Show from the comfort of his home as well. Our favorite artists from all over the world will be joining in from their living rooms too – Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, BTS, John Legend, and Andrea Bocelli.

The special will also encourage viewers to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children.

Why am I so excited to see what their living rooms look like?

via USA Today

billie eilish , coronavirus , covid19 , dua lipa , James Corden , Music

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Baby Shark
[LISTEN] Baby Shark – The “Wash Your Hands”…
 29 mins ago
03.30.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your…
 2 hours ago
03.30.20
Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc…
 5 hours ago
03.30.20
Jojo
JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things”…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 days ago
03.28.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 3 days ago
03.30.20
Roman Reigns Removes Himself From Wrestlemania Match
 3 days ago
03.28.20
Coronavirus breaking news
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.26.20
LaRyss
Laryss Is Giving High Fashion Vibes In “Look…
 4 days ago
03.26.20
Miley Cyrus Was Inspired By Another Disney Star…
 4 days ago
03.27.20
Twitter Instagram Photo
Music As Medicine: Doctors Sing “Imagine” To Spread…
 4 days ago
03.26.20
Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
Joyner Lucas Plays Iconic Roles From Will Smith…
 5 days ago
03.25.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Will Gittens Puts His Own Spin On Justin…
 5 days ago
03.25.20
Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in…
 5 days ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close