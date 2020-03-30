[LISTEN] Baby Shark – The “Wash Your Hands” Remix

It’s every parents worst nightmare…Baby Shark just got remixed!

Just when we all finally got Baby Shark out of our heads, they strike again with a new catchy version encouraging kids to wash their hands.

It’s definitely a great way to remind your kids how to wash their hands and you know it will get stuck in their heads so they won’t forget any steps but unfortunately that means it will also get stuck in your head. Couldn’t they have just made a whole new song? Now we will never get that doo doo doo out of our brains!

Happy handwashing.

