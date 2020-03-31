Entertainment News
Khalid & Disclosure's "Know Your Worth" Video Might Give You Chills!

I have a deep love for Khalid and his music. I will forever be grateful for him because he was the very first artist who agreed to come hangout with me at the Radio Now 92.1 studios.

Not only that but he came with me to Sharpstown High School and surprised the choir kids with a live performance. It was super epic…. just like his new “Know Your Worth” video with Disclosure. The part that gave me chills was the guy who started getting down on the dance floor (despite being in a wheelchair)! That should be a lesson to all that we can still have fun despite the things that may try to hold us back.

