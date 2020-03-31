Jordan Fisher Belts Out “Waving Through A Window” Live On Tik Tok! [VIDEO]

The good ones are either straight or taken. In Jordan Fisher’s case… it’s both. I’m a fan of the work he’s done in the Broadway world so far. He was apart of the original Hamilton cast, FOX’s RENT, and now he’s playing the lead in Dear Evan Hansen. Over the weekend, he gave us a live performance on Tik Tok of “Waving Through A Window.”

This was dope and I’m sure it brought light to people in these dark times that the world is going through right now. We’ll be out of this in no time. Stay prayed up. -Diamond

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram