Cast Of HSMTMTS Get Hype On “Buspool Karaoke” [VIDEO]

I saw a commercial for Disney+ where viewers let us in on the first thing they watched on the streaming app. High School Musical: The Musical:: The Series was the show I checked out. I was not disappointed. The cast reminds me of my theater troupe #6473 that I was apart of during my Bush High School days. Watch them perform a medley of songs on Buspool Karaoke:

This makes me excited for Season 2… if we ever get it. COVID-19 has stopped production on a lot of our favorite programming. I’m hoping this coronavirus craziness is over sooner rather than later.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram