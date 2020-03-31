Entertainment News
Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and Listening To

Selena Gomez shared on Instagram what content she’s been watching/reading/and listening to while staying at home. She’s got a pretty good taste in movies with recommendations like Jennifer’s Body, American Hustle, Uncut Gems, Clueless, and Zodiac. She’s also into shows like The Morning Show and The Servant and of course, classic SNL re-reuns. As for music, Selena says she’s been listening to “If the World Was Ending”  by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”, Roddy Rich “The Box”, and her ex-lover The Weeknd’s “Snowchild”.

Selena also shared some of her favorite books and podcasts. She’s been reading “Becoming” by Michelle Obama and “The Undocumented Americans” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. She’s listening to podcasts like On Purpose with Jay Shetty and  A New Earth from Oprah & Eckhart Tolle.

