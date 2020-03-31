Selena Gomez shared on Instagram what content she’s been watching/reading/and listening to while staying at home. She’s got a pretty good taste in movies with recommendations like Jennifer’s Body, American Hustle, Uncut Gems, Clueless, and Zodiac. She’s also into shows like The Morning Show and The Servant and of course, classic SNL re-reuns. As for music, Selena says she’s been listening to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”, Roddy Rich “The Box”, and her ex-lover The Weeknd’s “Snowchild”.

Selena also shared some of her favorite books and podcasts. She’s been reading “Becoming” by Michelle Obama and “The Undocumented Americans” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. She’s listening to podcasts like On Purpose with Jay Shetty and A New Earth from Oprah & Eckhart Tolle.

What movies are you watching? Read any good books or listened to any interesting podcast? I always want to know! – @malloryonthemic

Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and Listening To was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory , Radio Staff Posted 18 hours ago

