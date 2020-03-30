J-Si Shares How He Got His Dumb Injury

Staying fit is a very serious thing in the midst of self-quarantining. So, how exactly did J-Si manage to injure himself while working out? Is it age? Did he not stretch beforehand? It was enough that Kinsey had to wonder if she should call the paramedics to help J-Si out! Find out what exactly happened below.

