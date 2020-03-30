Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
J-Si Shares How He Got His Dumb Injury

J-Si Dumb Injury

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Staying fit is a very serious thing in the midst of self-quarantining. So, how exactly did J-Si manage to injure himself while working out? Is it age? Did he not stretch beforehand? It was enough that Kinsey had to wonder if she should call the paramedics to help J-Si out! Find out what exactly happened below.

