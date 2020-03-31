The Weeknd has blessed us with MORE new music! After Hours was just released a little over a week ago, and debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. He started teasing the new tracks a few days ago on Twitter and Instagram.

nothing compares, missed you, final lullaby… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 29, 2020

Here are the bonus tracks off After Hours: “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby.” Give them a listen below.

LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops Three 'After Hours' Bonus Tracks

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 7 hours ago

