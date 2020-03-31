Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops Three ‘After Hours’ Bonus Tracks

The Weeknd After Hours Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The Weeknd has blessed us with MORE new music!  After Hours was just released a little over a week ago, and debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.  He started teasing the new tracks a few days ago on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are the bonus tracks off After Hours: “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby.”  Give them a listen below.

RELATED: The Weeknd Reveals ‘After Hours’ Tracklist

WATCH: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Short Film

WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL

LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops Three ‘After Hours’ Bonus Tracks  was originally published on radionowindy.com

the weeknd

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Play Cards Against Humanity Online For Free
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops Three ‘After Hours’ Bonus…
 7 hours ago
03.31.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Cast Of HSMTMTS Get Hype On “Buspool Karaoke”…
 16 hours ago
03.30.20
Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and…
 18 hours ago
03.31.20
Businessman texting in cafe
Jordan Fisher Belts Out “Waving Through A Window”…
 19 hours ago
03.30.20
Khalid
Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” Video Might…
 20 hours ago
03.30.20
Baby Shark
[LISTEN] Baby Shark – The “Wash Your Hands”…
 23 hours ago
03.30.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your…
 24 hours ago
03.30.20
Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Jojo
JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things”…
 4 days ago
03.27.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 days ago
03.28.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 4 days ago
03.30.20
Roman Reigns Removes Himself From Wrestlemania Match
 4 days ago
03.28.20
Coronavirus breaking news
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 5 days ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close