Lizzo Gifts ER Staff With Free Lunch

No one is working harder than our doctors, nurses and medical staff all over the world right now and our hometown girl Lizzo decided to do her part to put a smile on a few faces.

The medical staff at at The University of Washington Medical Center shared this photo on Twitter, thanking Lizzo for lunch!

Look how happy they are! They also shared this sweet message from Lizzo herself!

Medical Staff is at the front lines of this pandemic, they are fighting for their lives while trying to save yours! Stay inside!

