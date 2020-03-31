Lizzo Gifts ER Staff With Free Lunch

No one is working harder than our doctors, nurses and medical staff all over the world right now and our hometown girl Lizzo decided to do her part to put a smile on a few faces.

The medical staff at at The University of Washington Medical Center shared this photo on Twitter, thanking Lizzo for lunch!

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛 Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

Look how happy they are! They also shared this sweet message from Lizzo herself!

Medical Staff is at the front lines of this pandemic, they are fighting for their lives while trying to save yours! Stay inside!

