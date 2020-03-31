Dolly Parton Will Read Bedtime Stories To Your Kids

Starting April 2nd, Dolly Parton is launching a new virtual book club for your kids where she will read them bedtime stories!

The series will happen weekly and stream live on YouTube. Since most kids are out of school for what could be the rest of the school year, Dolly wanted to do something to help parents dealing with at home learning.

Each week she will read a different book from the list below…

There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake by Loren Long

Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney

I Am a Rainbow by Dolly Parton

Pass It On by Sophy Henn

Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon by Patty Lovell

Violet the Pilot by Steve Breen

Max & The Tag-Along Moon by Floyd Cooper

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña

Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton

via npr

