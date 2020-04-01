Get A Sneak Peek Of “Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert” Documentary

I was planning to spend my birthday at Coachella this year. I was finally going to pass through a right of passage. You haven’t lived until you experience the iconic music festival. Now, I won’t be able to see artists like Travis Scott, Calvin Harris & Megan Thee Stallion light up the stage next month. I’d like to give thanks and a huge EFF YOU to Ms. Coronavirus for screwing things up. PS: That’s just a joke. In my heart of hearts, I believe that COVID-19 is happening for a bigger reason that’s more complex than we can understand right now. Everything will be okay soon. Keep praying!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram