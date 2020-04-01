Jon Bon Jovi Wants You To Sing With Him On “Do What You Can” [VIDEO]

For many people, it would be an honor and a dream to be on a song with Jon Bon Jovi. He has a new song called “Do What You Can” where he’s asking fans to write their own verse for it. Here’s mine:

It hurts my heart; my city’s closin’ up shop.

Horror movies in my head, they won’t stop.

And yeah my birthday’s cancelled, but I don’t care.

I just want peace in my world, this ain’t fair.

Have some fun, put your musician hat on and help create an iconic duet:

