Part-Time Justin Turns Up In Quarantine

Turn Up Tuesday

Part-Time Justin from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is here on another special quarantine Tuesday to turn up your Tuesday with the recipe for his signature cocktail (a little Part-Time Tea if you will) plus, how bout a little fun game of Mad Gab! Do you think you can do better than Part-Time Justin? Play along!

