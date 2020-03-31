Part-Time Justin Turns Up In Quarantine

Part-Time Justin from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is here on another special quarantine Tuesday to turn up your Tuesday with the recipe for his signature cocktail (a little Part-Time Tea if you will) plus, how bout a little fun game of Mad Gab! Do you think you can do better than Part-Time Justin? Play along!

