Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Would You Rather … Travel In Space Or Travel In A Submarine?

Drive To Space

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Quarantine has us wondering a few questions about life and situations that we really need answers to. For example, Would you rather travel in a submarine or travel in space? And can you believe that there is one occupation that may not have heard about the coronavirus yet? Yup, there definitely is one profession where the coronavirus or ANY of the events of March 2020 is a complete blur!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and Listening To

RELATED: Part-Time Justin Turns Up In Quarantine

RELATED: J-Si Shares His Quarantine Confession

would you rather

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Bon Jovi Perform In Sydney
Jon Bon Jovi Wants You To Sing With…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Get A Sneak Peek Of “Coachella: 20 Years…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Today - Season 68
Dolly Parton Will Read Bedtime Stories To Your…
 9 hours ago
03.31.20
LIZZO
Lizzo Gifts ER Staff With Free Lunch
 10 hours ago
03.31.20
Play Cards Against Humanity Online For Free
 16 hours ago
03.31.20
LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops Three ‘After Hours’ Bonus…
 17 hours ago
03.31.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Cast Of HSMTMTS Get Hype On “Buspool Karaoke”…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Businessman texting in cafe
Jordan Fisher Belts Out “Waving Through A Window”…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Khalid
Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” Video Might…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Baby Shark
[LISTEN] Baby Shark – The “Wash Your Hands”…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Jojo
JoJo Performs New Songs “Man” & “Small Things”…
 4 days ago
03.27.20
Photos
Close